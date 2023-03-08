Latest Trump indictment brings sense of relief for some in DC

Trump was formally read his charges and pleaded not guilty at the E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. Federal Courthouse in Northwest on Thursday.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Ahead of former President Donald Trump's arraignment on Thursday, democratic advocates, leaders and D.C. residents gathered near the federal courthouse to watch as the Justice Department held the former president accountable.

The message the group had was clear: "No one is above the law."

"So apparently, there was an indictment this week?" joked one person at the rally.

There was a mix of emotions at the event. Many who showed up on Thursday say Trump's latest indictment has taken far too long but now that it is here, there is a sense of relief.

Trump is accused of working to overturn the results of the 2020 elections against President Joe Biden. He faces felony charges in connection to the violent riot caused by his supporters at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Trump was formally read his charges and pleaded not guilty at the E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. Federal Courthouse in Northwest on Thursday. Dozens of democratic advocates, organizers and residents called off work to witness the event unfold.

Phyllis Koch-Sheris attended the rally, she remembered watching from home as the January 6 riot unfolded.

"It was absolutely horrifying," she recalled. "I was in tears, to see people who wanted to defend our democracy being beat up and battled down."

The president of People for the American Way, a non-profit and progressive advocacy group, told WUSA9 that the charges are appropriate and the latest indictment is sending a powerful message.

“The justice system can hold even the most powerful people in this country accountable," said Svante Myrick, president of People for the American Way. "It’s very important for our entire country to know, even if you’re popular, even if you’re powerful, even if you’re the President of the United States, you can’t commit crimes, and expect to get away with it”

WATCH NEXT: Trump makes first statement after arraignment