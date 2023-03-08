People gather outside DC courthouse to support Former President Donald Trump during latest indictment

Many believe the legal woes Trump is currently facing in New York, Florida and D.C. will only strengthen his bid for the 2024 presidential campaign.

WASHINGTON — Trump supporters from across the country gathered at the nation's capital to show their solidarity as former President Donald Trump was indicted Thursday.

Trump was due in court on charges that he sought to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. The indictment is the first step in a legal process that will play out in a courthouse between the White House he once controlled and the Capitol his supporters once stormed.

“The attack on our nation’s capital on Jan. 6, 2021, was an unprecedented assault on the seat of American democracy,” special counsel Jack Smith said Tuesday. “As described in the indictment, it was fueled by lies. Lies by the defendant targeted at obstructing a bedrock function of the U.S. government, the nation’s process of collecting, counting, and certifying the results of the presidential election.”

More than a dozen people spoke in support of the former president, arguing that Trump used free speech on Jan. 6 and that his words never incited the mob that stormed the capitol.

"I like all the free advertisements from this lunatic Jack Smith," said John Tanner who came from New York to support Trump. "So, it's worked out pretty good so far with the New York case. With what is going on here today. It's an attack on the first amendment. Who would have thought, you'd get, you'd get an indictment in court because you said peacefully and patriotically let your voices be heard on January 6th."

Tanner and others believe the legal woes Trump is currently facing in New York, Florida and D.C. will only strengthen his bid for the 2024 presidential campaign.

"Tonight he'll inch above Biden in the polls, and then Ron DeSantis is what, 9%? He'll probably be down to 6.5, 7%. So enjoy the bump in the polls," Tanner said. All you're doing is publicizing Trump for when he becomes president again."

Suzanne Monk carried an American flag while wearing a red "Save America" hat outside the courthouse. She said she stands by Trump's actions, as well as those who were present on Jan. 6.

"I'm down here to support President Trump and to support the Jan. 6 defendants," Monk said. "I've actually advocated and followed the cases of these Jan. 6 defendants and the weaponization of the Department of Justice against individuals who are peacefully exercising the First Amendment. I've sat through months and months of court cases, watch the evidence that gets put on the screen of police acting brutally and violently against protestors who were not yet engaged in violence."

More than 100 police officers were injured at the Capitol. More than 1,000 people have been charged in connection with the insurrection, including some with seditious conspiracy.

Some people have been rallying outside the D.C. jail in solidarity with those facing criminal charges for Jan. 6 riot. A small group of counter-protesters later arrived, blasting music and making it impossible to hear what the original group was saying.