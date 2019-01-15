WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Despite a blanket of snow covering the National Mall and a record government shutdown, several large scale marches will still go on this weekend.

First, on Friday afternoon will be the March for Life and one day later the Women's March.

Jeanne Mancini, the President of March for Life say every year it seems like there is something. From marching through the blizzard of 2016, Mancini said the march will always go on and this year will be no different.

On Tuesday, the government shutdown was in day 25, and March for Life organizers said they've gotten all their permits and all the security necessary in place, despite the shutdown. The stage was still being put up among a snowy backdrop.

"We had all sorts of issues getting our staging up because there was an issue with furloughed workers and snow removal, but it all worked out," said Mancini.

The effects of the shutdown continue to trickle down. The National Parks Representative the group normally works with was furloughed and he had to be brought out of the furlough for a few days to help plan the march.

Mancini, who is in her seventh year of planning the march, said it's an impassioned base who will show up in big numbers.

Organizers are expecting over 100,000 people. The next day will be the Women's March, which is expected to draw even larger crowds.

Mancini said the march will be capped off later that evening with a Rose dinner, that will be attended by Vice President Mike Pence.