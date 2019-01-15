WASHINGTON — Metro police are advising motorists of several street closures and parking restrictions that are in effect Friday's March for Life.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if driving in the area and should consider alternate routes, police said. An increased in pedestrian traffic is anticipated, police said.

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.:

600 block of F Street, NW

6th Street, NW from E Street, NW to G Street, NW

3rd Street from Independence Avenue, SW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

4th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

Constitution Avenue, NW from Pennsylvania Avenue to 14th Street, NW

7th Street from F Street, NW to Jefferson Drive, SW

The following streets will be closed for an event at the Capitol One Arena from 6 a.m. to about 12 p.m.:

F Street, NW from 6th Street, NW to 7th Street, NW

The following streets will be closed from 10 a.m. to about 12 p.m.:

7th Street from F Street to Jefferson Drive, SW

The following streets will be closed from 10 a.m. to about 3 p.m.:

Constitution Avenue from 14th Street, NW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

4th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

The following streets will be closed from 12 p.m. to about 3 p.m.:

3rd Street from Independence Avenue, SW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

Constitution Avenue, NW from 3rd Street, NW to 2nd Street, NE

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.