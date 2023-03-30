'We have zero tolerance of fraud' | Internal audits released into alleged corruption, conspiracy, fraud at DC Housing Authority

"Law enforcement" and the Inspector General are investigating the allegations.

WASHINGTON — Allegations of corruption, conspiracy, and fraud. Thursday morning on the steps of the Wilson Building, DC. .Councilmember At-Large Robert White, who chairs the Housing Committee, released seven internal audits that he said prove the D.C. Housing Authority is not only failing its residents but is profiting off them.



The heavily redacted documents detail one allegation of a former employee who allegedly skipped the line and gave vouchers to friends and family, some who were not D.C. residents.

The audit outlines another claim of an employee steering voucher holders to one city landlord in exchange for money. White told reporters “law enforcement” and the Inspector General are now investigating.

"These allegations are not simply personnel issues that can be resolved by firing employees involved or by drafting conflict of interest policies and sweeping it under the rug," said White.

"As the councilmember knows when you take that road, referring things to the Inspector General, the Inspector General tells you to back off," countered DCHA Executive Director Brenda Donald who appeared at Thursday’s news conference and spoke to reporters afterwards.

"I have acted on every single issue that has been brought to my attention. We have zero tolerance of fraud," said Donald. “To just have headline grabbing allegations about interference, it doesn't serve the purpose. Watch what we're doing 500 units last year that were in deplorable conditions have been renovated and ready for people to move in."

Months after WUSA9 toured housing units with the Donald last summer, a federal report by Housing and Urban Development called the agency the worst in the country with some deplorable living conditions, and a dysfunctional board.

A new board is now in place and Donald the agency is months away from complying with HUD's recommendations.

“I'm more concerned about a person who is living somewhere where there is mold there is mildew where there's rodent,” said Rosa Burbridge who is a resident member of the DCHA board. “I'm a little more concerned about that actual human being than alleged allegations of wrong-doing.”

“As long as the agency has the reputation of being defensive for not being transparent and for wrongdoing going on in agency the best and brightest the people who can bring about change are not going to go into the agency," said CM White.