Howard men's basketball team earns bid to compete in the NCAA tournament for the first time in over 30 years

Howard secured the win against Norfolk State University on Saturday by just one point.

VIRGINIA, USA — For the first time since 1992, the Howard University men's basketball team is going to the NCAA tournament.

Howard secured the win against Norfolk State University on Saturday by just one point. The final score for the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Tournament Championship game held in Norfolk, Virginia was 65-64.

With the win, the team is now poised for a run to their first national NCAA tournament in more than three decades.

WE FOUGHT TO THE VERY END. HOWARD WINS 64-65 ❤️💙 — Howard Men’s Basketball (@HUMensBB) March 11, 2023

On Sunday, the team will find out where they will be playing in the NCAA tournament.

BREAKING!!!! Howard Men’s basketball team makes the NCAA tournament for the first time since 1992!!! @wusa9 @HUMensBB @HUBisonSports pic.twitter.com/NmLNInuwyX — Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) March 11, 2023

The Bison last appeared in the NCAA tournament in the 1991-92 season, when it won the MEAC tournament after finishing as regular-season co-champions with North Carolina A&T with a 12-4 record.

