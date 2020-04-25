WASHINGTON — A popular D.C. band is getting a helping hand from locals who have missed their music during the coronavirus’ spread.

Granny and the Boys have played every week at the Showtime Bar in Bloomingdale for the last seven years.

The band’s 87-year-old keyboardist, Alice Donahue, said until now, the group had never missed a show.

RELATED: Age doesn't stop 84-year-old granny from jamming with her funk band

"We play every Sunday, and with this coronavirus, that was the first time we were ever shut down," she said.

The inability to perform has impacted the day-to-day routine of the band’s leader, Richard Lynch. He said he makes a living by playing music.

"I do not work," he said. "They don't work. So, when they stopped everything, it stopped all my income."

In early April, Showtime Bar decided to put together a GoFundMe page to benefit the band. The page has already raised more than $4,300.

The bar’s owner, Paul Vivari, said he thought it was important to help some of the people who make Showtime a special place.

"Music is their whole life and they love it," he said. "Not being able to perform for people is really heartbreaking for them and for us."

Lynch said he was surprised by the outpouring of support.

"I really appreciate it," he said. "I'm not used to that, but I really do appreciate it."

Donahue even wrote a letter to Showtime expressing her gratitude.

"I'm not surprised by [Paul's] kindness," she said. "That’s the kind of a person he is."

RELATED: Virginia coronavirus updates: May 8 is earliest date state can begin reopening

The money will go to help some of the band members pay for rent and groceries. Granny and the Boys practice in Lynch’s apartment just above Showtime.

In the meantime, the band has not stopped performing altogether.

On Wednesday, Granny and the Boys got together to play a socially distanced concert in D.C.’s Mt. Pleasant neighborhood. Donahue said it was great to hit the keys again.

"I compare us to an athlete," she said. "You can't just stop and then just pick up and do it again. It just doesn't work that way."

RELATED: 'We're in this together' | Here's some of the good happening in our communities during coronavirus

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.