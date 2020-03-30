'We're in this together' | Here's some of the good happening in our communities during coronavirus

We're highlighting good people doing great things in the communities, to hopefully make you smile and even inspire you to pass on the kindness.

WASHINGTON — Right now the news can feel overwhelming, but there are a lot of great things happening too.

This article is meant to be a running list of some of the kind acts, selfless gestures and inspiring people going above and beyond to help their community. We hope this article will inspire you to get out and make a difference in your own community, or at the very least, we hope it will make you smile.

Do you have a feel-good or good news story? We’d love to hear about it.

Helping Domestic Violence Victims: College Hunks Hauling Junk and Moving is offering free moving services nationwide for domestic violence victims

Bagpiper: DC bagpiper and firefighter Jim Mazarra is lifting spirits all around our town.

I SPY: Mom creates I SPY on porch to entertain neighbors with young children.

Glam Gowns: Breast cancer survivor donates "Glam Gowns" to local hospital.

FullCircleChess.org: Stuck inside and bored during the pandemic? How about learning chess online?

FeedTheFight.org: A neighborhood effort to patronize local restaurants and show support for healthcare workers.

FuelTheFightDC: 3 friends from Maryland started a GoFundMe Campaign and are raising money for local restaurants and feeding health care and front line workers

Kindness Community Group: Raising money, buying meals from restaurants and delivering to hospitals, nursing homes and emergency responders.

Nurse gets bicycle: Community donates bike to nurse walking to work.

Quarantine Serenades: Local artist group creating and producing quarantine serenades.

Gma turns 92! Family surprises grandma with virtual birthday party.

Love is Greater than COVID. 7 year old Cavanaugh Bell's community outreach campaign.

Gleason's surprise party: Neighbors have birthday parade for 6 year old.

UMD's Terpsanitizer: Engineers shift gear and make sanitizer for first responders.

Feeling Blessed: Ms. Riddick is thankful for the Prince George's County Church of Christ