$1.7 million in Georgia Ave safety improvements on the way after death of 4-year-old boy

DC Council approves the expenditure, but the final list of projects is not set yet.

WASHINGTON — The most dangerous road in Northwest Washington's Ward 4 will be seeing safety improvements soon.

$1.7 million has been earmarked for improvements to the Georgia Avenue corridor including likely changes at an intersection where a 4-year-old child was struck and killed in April.

A memorial to Zay’aire Joshua is still here still marks the intersections of Kennedy St., NW and Georgia Ave, NW, where he was hit by a left-turning vehicle.

Upgrades could include wider sidewalks, flex posts to separate lanes, banning right-on-red turns, high visibility crosswalks, traffic medians, and narrower lanes at intersections, according to Ward 4 Councilmember Janeese Lewis George.

“We already have traffic safety studies showing us what traffic safety measures are needed for Georgia Avenue, but most of these recommendations were never implemented. And we pay the price in car crashes and live lost," Lewis George said.

We'll have more details soon but I'm grateful our Committee on Transportation and the Environment is budgeting $1.7 million for safety upgrades to #GeorgiaAvenue based on past studies as an additional step to make our streets safe for people. — Janeese Lewis George

But Lewis George says the final list of exactly what improvements will happen where is not yet determined by DC’s Department of Transportation.

Another intersection that will get immediate attention is Georgia Ave NW and Missouri Ave NW which is the most dangerous intersection in the entire ward.