Man charged with arson after allegedly setting Georgetown house on fire

Samuel Kalinski, 26, of Northwest D.C., is the man who was arrested for arson while he attempted to flee the scene of the house fire, DC Fire and EMS said

WASHINGTON — A fire Monday at a multimillion-dollar Georgetown home was intentionally set by a man who watched as firefighters and police officers worked to keep people safe and put out the flames, according to DC Fire and EMS, and DC Police.

Samuel Kalinski, 26, of Northwest D.C., is the man who was arrested for arson while he attempted to flee the scene of the house fire, said the Metropolitan Police Department in the police report secured by WUSA9.

DC Fire and EMS fire marshals investigated the fire and found a flammable liquid -- and small piles of charcoal -- scattered throughout the first floor of the home.

DC Fire and EMS said nearby security footage from a business shows a man that jumped the fence and broke inside the home set on fire. DC Police believes that man was Kalinski.

#DCsBravest Fire Investigation Unit determined yesterday’s working fire in the 3200 block S St NW was incendiary, & an individual is charged with arson. Our investigators reviewed video footage, identified a suspect still on scene, & made an arrest when he attempted to flee. — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) December 29, 2020

In the security video footage, Kalinski is seen entering and exiting the house several times removing items from inside

It is not known at this time what Kalinski may have wanted to burn down the home.

This is an ongoing investigation by DC Fire and EMS and DC Police.

WUSA9 will update this story as more information comes into our newsroom and station.