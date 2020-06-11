One person seriously hurt jumping from a window to escape apartment fire in NE DC

Other residents were rescued by responding firefighters.

WASHINGTON — One person was hospitalized after jumping from a window to escape an apartment fire in Northeast D.C. early Friday morning. Other residents were rescued by responding firefighters, according to tweets from D.C. Fire and EMS.

The fire in 4400 block 1st Place NE was first reported around 1 a.m. It started in the basement of a three-story apartment building, and the heat and flames moved up the stairwell, preventing people in the apartment from evacuating, firefighters said on social media.

The trapped residents were rescued by responding firefighters, but one person, who jumped from a window, was seriously hurt and taken to an area hospital for treatment.

No other injuries were reported, but one dog did die in the fire, firefighters said.

D.C. Fire investigators were called to the scene after the fire was brought under control to help determine what caused the fire. D.C. firefighter shared a video of an accelerant sniffing dog being brought to the apartment building as part of the investigation.

DC Fire and EMS reported in a tweet that 16 people were displaced by the blaze. The Red Cross is helping to give those people a place to stay.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined early Friday. Additional details have not yet been released.