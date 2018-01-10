WASHINGTON -- Dozens of Catholic University social service students protested at noon on Monday for the termination of Will Rainford, the dean of the National School of Social Service.

Last week Rainford posted to Twitter, calling one of Kavanaugh’s accusers a “perp.”

The tweet was deleted but screenshots of it can still be found online.

Under his @NCSSSDean handle, the tweet read, “Swetnick is 55 y/o Kavanaugh is 52 y/o. Since when do senior girls hang with freshmen boys? If it happened when Kavanaugh was a senior, Swetnick was an adult drinking with & by her admission, having sex with underage boys. In another universe, he would be victim & she the perp!”

The tweet faced so much backlash, Rainford issued an apology asking for forgiveness. He called his tweet impulsive and thoughtless.

The next day, the university’s President John Garvey weighed in writing. While he wants Rainford to continue in his role, the dean has been suspended for the remainder of the semester.

Garvey partially wrote in his statement, “The Catholic University of American has no position on the Kavanaugh matter. But let there be no doubt that our University, and particularly our National Catholic School of Social Service, has a special concern for every victim and survivor of sexual assault.”

