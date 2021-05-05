New movie 'Georgetown' dives into bizarre 2011 murder story of DC socialite

A man was found guilty of killing his 91-year-old wife Viola Drath in August 2011. And the movie is based on the book called "The Worst Marriage in Georgetown."

WASHINGTON — A movie inspired by the 2011 murder of D.C. socialite Viola Herms Drath has just had a trailer released by Paramount Movies under the name Georgetown.

The movie, which stars and is directed by critically acclaimed actor Christopher Waltz, follows the murder of Drath by her second husband. And while the characters in the movie are under different names, it follows the storyline of Drath's murder closely.

This is Waltz's first film that he has directed and he portrays in the movie a man that is a fictionalized version of Albrecht Gero Muth, who was convicted in Drath's murder.

Muth was decades younger than Drath when they married in the early 90s, according to a The Washington Post story that talked about Drath's connections to diplomats through her work on German reunification in the decades before she married Muth.

The movie is available on digital and on-demand starting May 18, 2021, and in select theaters on May 14, according to Paramount Movies.

Muth was found guilty of killing his 91-year-old wife Viola Drath in August 2011. Drath, a writer and socialite, was found dead in their Georgetown home. Muth claimed his wife had fallen and died. A medical examiner determined that her death was a homicide.

At the time, prosecutors said Muth was a serial wife abuser who deserved no chance of ever walking the streets again.

Muth was hospitalized during his trial and sentencing amid staging a series of hunger strikes dating to December 2012. Muth was able to listen to and participate in the sentencing via a video link to the courtroom.

The judge said the evidence against Muth was "overwhelming" and that his refusal to eat was "a transparent attempt to avoid prosecution."