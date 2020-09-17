George Washington University launches rapid COVID-19 testing for students, staff on-campus

GW will make the testing available to members of the community if the campus is able to fully re-open by spring 2021.

WASHINGTON — George Washington University (GW) has developed an in-house coronavirus test conducted in its new COVID-19 laboratory in an effort to keep their school community safe during the pandemic.

The free on-campus coronavirus testing gives results within 24 to 48 hours instead of the days or weeks for test results to return from outside laboratories. The university implemented this launch as an additional safeguard to help prevent outbreaks on their campus.

The university said the test is fast, accurate and will go along with case investigations to control and contain positive COVID-19 cases within their school community and the D.C. area.

GW's COVID-19 tests use a technique called polymerase chain reaction to detect genetic material from the virus that causes coronavirus, school officials said. They say this powerful method is highly accurate.

The free testing has been put in place for the limited number of students, staff and faculty that are on campus for the fall semester. The testing will be able to cover members of the community if the campus is able to fully re-open by spring 2021, school officials said.

For the start of the Fall semester, all on-campus GW students, faculty and staff were required to get a COVID test before starting work or school, school officials said. Now with the available on-campus testing, members of the school community that are on campus must get weekly COVID-19 tests and continue to monitor symptoms daily.

"Given the spread of COVID-19 by people who have few to no symptoms and the difficulty in accessing testing from private labs, GW concluded in April that we should develop our own testing capacity. GW's faculty and staff worked round the clock to create an automated high-capacity COVID-19 diagnostic test, obtain regulatory approvals, build the new laboratory and set up testing sites on campus," said Lynn R. Goldman, MD, MPH, MS, the Michael and Lori Milken Dean of the GW Milken Institute School of Public Health (Milken Institute SPH).

GW joins many other universities and institutions across the nation that have had to hold classes online for the Fall semester. Some laboratory, arts and clinical training courses remain on-campus.