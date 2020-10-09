Maryland will purchase 250,000 rapid COVID-19 tests that deliver results within minutes

Maryland is teaming up with several states to ramp up on rapid COVID-19 testing, Gov. Larry Hogan says.

SPARKS GLENCOE, Md. — Gov. Larry Hogan announced that the state of Maryland will buy 250,000 rapid COVID-19 testing kits, that deliver results within 15 to 20 minutes, to save lives and protect vulnerable populations in the state.

In an unprecedented move during his final days at National Governor's Association Chair, Gov. Hogan negotiated a bipartisan interstate compact with the Rockefeller Foundation to expand the use of rapid point-of-care antigens tests.

The announcement comes as a collaborative effort of six states that includes Louisiana, Massachusettes, Michigan, Ohio and Virginia to purchase 500,000 rapid antigen tests per state, for a total of three million tests to save lives during the pandemic.

"This is the latest state of the art technology to help slow the spread of COVID-19," said Gov. Hogan.

Hogan said the first supply of tests is days away and will be given to congregate settings such as nursing homes, assisted living facilities, correctional and juvenile facilities and schools. He said the hope is to help tackle cluster scenarios and better detect outbreaks quickly.

The state will still continue to use long-term testing, Hogan said.

Funding for the rapid tests was covered by a Centers for Disease Control and Prevent (CDC) grant, Hogan said. The Rockefeller Foundation will assist in facilitating financing mechanisms to support this large-scale interstate testing compact.

“We are committed to helping communities across America avoid the tragic consequences of this disease by expanding the use of the latest diagnostic and screening tests so those unwittingly spreading COVID can be isolated and supported,” said Dr. Rajiv Shah, President of The Rockefeller Foundation.