WASHINGTON -- From WUSA9 reporter trainee to CBS This Morning co-host, Gayle King, took a trip down memory lane with WUSA9's Bruce Johnson.

Johnson headed up to New York to sit down and talk with King on Tuesday after she wrapped up on the "CBS This Morning" set.

RELATED: CBS' Gayle King talks about starting her career at WUSA9

Often known for her close friendship with media mogul Oprah Winfrey, King is more than that. She said she doesn’t stand in Oprah’s shadow.

"I stand in her light," King said.

King also shed some light on her relationship with Johnson, which wasn’t always pleasant.

"It was my first on-air position. It was my first live shot in Kansas City. I had a live shot with the police chief, and I was little nervous about it. My clothes hadn’t arrived. The story was still coming together, so I call you (Bruce) looking for comfort to say, 'Bruce, I’m about to do this lives shot. I'm so nervous. My clothes haven't come in. My driver hasn't come," King said before Johnson interrupted.

"I was about to go on-air back here (Washington, D.C.). It was a weekend," Johnson said.

"You were not getting ready to go on no air. That's not true," King said. "You were just sitting there."

Johnson laughed.

"And you said -- I wonder if you remember this because it was traumatizing to me – you said, 'Oh grow up,' and hung up the phone.

"Yeah, I remember that," Johnson said smiling.

A New News Chapter

Monday marked King’s first episode of the new "CBS This Morning" lineup with co-hosts Anthony Mason and Tony Dokoupil.

"When you love what you do… I mean, I feel really privileged and honored to be here. It's a big responsibility. I never ever take it for granted and I don't take it lightly because, as you know, this TV business. This is a business, and the day comes to all of us, I believe, where they say, 'You know, we're going in a different direction. You know, we've decided to make a change,' or, 'You know, it’s just not working out,'" King said.

King added, "It's their sandbox, and they decide who plays, but as long as I'm in the sandbox, I'm going to play nicely with others and I’m going to try to figure out a way to play as long as I can. I still love absolutely everything about it,” King said.

The honor is one King said she doesn't take lightly as she took time to reflect on her start in the local news industry, one for which she still shares a deep affinity.

"This isn't a job I ever sought. I was really happy. I love local news. I still love local news. I think it's the best training ground. I was in Connecticut. I was there as an anchor there for 18 years, in Kansas City for three years. So, I was a local news baby. I didn’t have aspirations of even going to the network, to be honest with you. You know, at the time, I was working at the Oprah Winfrey Network. I had a radio show. I was working at the magazine. I was doing some TV appearances, doing interviews with different people. And then you get a call that just changes your life," King said.

King talks more about her life-changing moments during our interview with her at 11 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

Gayle King The Interview Tonight at 11 p.m.

WUSA