WASHINGTON -- "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King sits down with WUSA9’s Bruce Johnson to talk about her growth and starting her broadcast career at WUSA 9 as a reporter trainee.

The University of Maryland graduate and mom to two adult children was Johnson's mentee. The pair sits down for an interview Tuesday to talk about her career transitions and growth as a journalist.

The experienced television journalist, who is also Editor-at-Large of the award-winning O, the Oprah Magazine, has interviewed some of the top newsmakers and delivers original reporting to CBS This Morning and all CBS News broadcasts and platforms.

With three Emmys to her name, King has also been honored in 2008 with the American Women in Radio & Television Gracie Award for Outstanding Radio Talk Show and in 2010 with both the Individual Achievement Award for Host-Entertainment/Information and the New York Women in Communications' Matrix Award recipient.

King worked for 18 years as a television news anchor for CBS affiliate WFSB-TV in Hartford, Conn. Prior to this she's worked at other TV stations, including WDAF-TV in Kansas City, Missouri, WJZ-TV in Baltimore and WTOP-TV in Washington, D.C.