Metal canisters found at Fort Totten Park confirmed to be 2 WWI-era military munitions

WASHINGTON — The National Park Service announced Monday that a portion of Fort Totten Park remains closed to the public after a worker discovered two World-War-I-era military munitions in April.

The park is closed just east of Fort Totten Drive, south of Gallatin Street, and north of Brookland Ave NE and Farragut Street. The United States Park Police has the site blocked off, and the Park Service is urging people to stay out of the area.

The National Park Service plans to add “No Trespassing” signs around the closed area Monday. Additionally, fencing and barriers will be installed around the area where the munitions were found until further testing can be completed.

Unofficial trails through the woods have also been closed off.

A majority of Fort Totten Park is open for recreation, but visitors should stay on the Metropolitan Branch Trail and the grassy areas of the fort itself near Fort Totten Dr. and Crittenden St. NE.

The metal canisters were found in a mound of soil in the park in April. Testing by the U.S. Army confirmed the canisters to be WWI-era military munitions that require further analysis prior to a final disposition recommendation.

This latest discovery comes after NPS found an empty, unfused WWI-era metal canister in Fort Totten Park in July 2020. Residents in the area are concerned about the discoveries.

Local Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner Zach Ammerman contacted Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton about the issue. She, in turn, wrote a letter to National Park Service Director Charles Sams to investigate ordnances and soil and groundwater contamination throughout Fort Totten Park.