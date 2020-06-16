First Lady of Go-Go Maiesha Rashad dies of stomach cancer

Rashad led a band of bell-bottom and afro-wearing musicians. They called themselves Maiesha Rashad and the Hip Huggers.

WASHINGTON — Maiesha Rashad, D.C.’s leading lady of go-go, died Monday evening after fighting a battle with stomach cancer for five months, a family member said.

In February, Rashad was diagnosed with stage 4 stomach cancer. According to a family member, she was living with her family until 10 days ago; she passed away in hospice care. She previously received chemotherapy treatments at Suburban Hospital.

During the 90's in D.C., Rashad led a band of bell-bottom and afro-wearing musicians. They called themselves Maiesha Rashad and the Hip Huggers.

Back in May, WUSA9's Ariane Datil spoke with some of Rashad's closest family and friends to learn more about her life and go-go career.

"I’m so proud," Rashad's only child Raina said. "I‘m proud that my mom was able to have her own band being a woman. That’s not even something that was heard of before her. Girl power. That’s what she was about. That’s what she is about."

According to the American Cancer Society, routine screening for stomach cancer is not done in the United States. They say most people with this disease are not diagnosed until the cancer has spread and become terminal.