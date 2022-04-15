We don't talk enough about Bruno | DC dog stolen at gunpoint Wednesday remains missing

On Thursday, DC Police announced they had found the other dog stolen at gunpoint Wednesday, Pablo. But police are still searching for the French Bull Dog, Bruno.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — DC Police are still looking for one of two dogs who were stolen at gunpoint in Northwest DC Wednesday afternoon.

Bruno, a 14-month-old French Bulldog, was stolen from his owner on the 5400 block of Kansas Avenue Northwest while out on a walk.

DC Police announced Thursday that they had discovered 11-week-old Pablo, an Australian Shepherd, who had been stolen the same day while out on a walk in the District’s Shaw neighborhood.

On Friday, police said they arrested three juveniles for receiving stolen property in connection with the case. The arrests happened at a home on the 1200 block of 18th Place Northeast Thursday after serving a search warrant.

DC Police also suspected members of the group may have been tied to a double shooting on the 2100 block of 4th Street Northeast Wednesday as well.

It remains unclear if the juveniles were directly involved in the theft of Pablo and Bruno.

"That is what the detectives are, as we speak, investigating,” said MPD Assistant Chief Morgan Kane.

You can help #SaveBruno, one of the dogs stolen at gunpoint yesterday in DC.



Two of the most important ways: (1) spreading the word, and (2) donating to Bruno's reward fund: https://t.co/h2bJrjWg2L pic.twitter.com/uSlmLLKj2c — jenn kauffman (@jennaudrey) April 14, 2022

Initially, at a Friday press conference, police said four adults were arrested in connection with Pablo's theft, but the United States Attorney’s Office later announced that it had them go free.

“The U.S. Attorney’s Office did not move forward today with charges against the four adults who were arrested,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in an email to WUSA9. “The investigation is continuing.”

That news disappointed Bruno’s owner, Jamaica Harvey. She said she hoped Bruno would be found in the same Northeast DC house Pablo was discovered in on Thursday since police suspected both dogs’ cases were tied to one another.

“The further that time slips away from me, I get a little discouraged,” she said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money for a reward purposed for Bruno’s return. It has already raised more than $3,000.

"I love the support,” Harvey said. “I appreciate the support. I'm overwhelmed."

She said despite the passage of time, she still holds hope that she will be reunited with Bruno soon.

“We still have to find Bruno,” she said.