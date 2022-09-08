Father shares fears after 17-year-old standout athlete found dead in the Potomac

Ceph Christie is being mourned by loved ones and a community who cheered on his plans to be a professional baseball player someday.

WASHINGTON — A community and family are waiting for answers with heavy hearts as they continue to mourn a 17-year-old who they knew as a standout athlete with dreams of playing professional baseball.

Ceph Christie, from Northeast, D.C. was found dead in the Potomac around 5:15 a.m. after witnesses say they saw him splashing and called for help, but he couldn't be saved.

How he died still remains a mystery to those who cared for him so deeply.

"It's just a void now. It's this a huge void. Because he was part of my every day," his father, Marlon Christie said. The man called his son his best friend.

"It's not a day where we're in a house where he's not running up on me trying to give me 12 and 20 hugs and kisses . . . so I won't get those anymore."

Marlon Christie believed so much in his son Ceph's talent he started a club team to coach him, built a home gym to help him train and scheduled service projects to teach him more than baseball.

Good Afternoon G3 community & extended family. It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our great young leader, Ceph Christie. Ceph gained his wings on Friday, August 5th, 2022.



Keep the Christie Family in your thoughts and prayers. #G3Strong pic.twitter.com/3SpnTRxNba — GrounD BreakerS Baseball Academy (@G3Baseball) August 6, 2022

"It was no doubt once he figured it all out together; he was going to be playing on TV. He's going to be a pro athlete, no doubt. . . . I saw a leader that was humble."

His father said now, he's spending time praying that no one did anything to end his son's life and that it was just an accident.