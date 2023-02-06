Family, friends watch surveillance video of suspect before Christy Bautista was killed

The man accused of stabbing Christy Bautista in her hotel room appeared before a judge, who ruled there was enough probable cause for a first-degree murder charge.

WASHINGTON — More than two months after 31-year-old Christy Bautista was found dead with 30 stab wounds inside her Northeast hotel room, a D.C. judge ruled the suspect accused of killing her will have to remain in jail.

A DC Superior Court judge said Friday there was enough probable cause for the charge of first-degree murder against 43-year-old George Sydnor, who allegedly attacked Bautista soon after she checked into the Ivy City Hotel on March 31.

Bautista was reportedly in town to watch a concert.

Her sister, friends and members of the Filipino community gathered in the courtroom as they watched one surveillance video from a corner of the hotel. It showed Sydnor riding his bicycle across the parking lot and up to Bautista’s room. He waited outside the door for about 15 seconds before he walks inside. You could hear some noise, but it was hard to make out the exact sound.

Defense attorney Jesse Winograd questioned if there was an actual struggle between Bautista and Sydnor, but Detective Kevin Decker testified she was stabbed mostly in the neck and back, and exhibited no signs of defensive wounds.

Decker said by the time an officer arrived, Sydnor was on the bed inside her room smoking a cigarette.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah Santiago argued that the short clip seen in the courtroom showed how Sydnor took his time to assess the room as he poked his head in. Santiago said during their one-minute interaction, he pulls Bautista into the room and slammed the door as she screamed for help twice.

Police found a bloody knife in his jacket with black hair on it. Santiago said the knife was broken in two because of the strength of the force.

Winograd suggested Bautista hurt Sydnor first because of the cuts in his hand, claiming there was no evidence to prove he hurt himself while stabbing her. The defense also suggests it was Bautista who let him in before their encounter got out of hand, arguing this was not a random act of violence.

“He’s going there because he knows somebody there,” said Winograd.

The judge rejected many of the defense’s arguments and approved to detain Sydnor based on the nature of the crime and his nine prior convictions.

In addition, Sydnor was arrested with two outstanding warrants for theft and failing to appear for sentencing after he pleaded guilty to attempted robbery.