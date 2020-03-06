'We need to be anti-racist' | Sen. Elizabeth Warren joined George Floyd protests in DC

Warren made a surprise appearance in the crowd of protesters outside Lafayette Park, calling for all to "make their voices heard."

WASHINGTON — Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets of Washington, D.C. for the fifth day of protesting following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers. Protesters rallied everywhere from Lafayette Square across the White House to the Capitol building.

Some of the crowd Tuesday were first-time George Floyd protesters, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren who joined the crowd at H Street outside Lafayette Park approximately two hours before the citywide curfew went into effect.

WUSA9 reporter Eric Flack briefly spoke with Warren to understand her motivations for joining the protest.

"Racism is wrong and it's not enough for us to sit comfortably in our homes and to sit in our offices saying it is wrong," Warren said. "We need to be out on the frontlines calling out Donald Trump."

When asked if more people should be following her lead, she encouraged all to get out and join the protest.

"I think everyone should make their voices heard," Warren said. "Racism is wrong. It is not enough to be an ally. We must be anti-racist."

Protests erupted nationwide days after Floyd’s death calling for the arrests of all the officers involved after a Memorial Day viral video showed Floyd being pinned down by his neck by then-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. Floyd, who is repeatedly heard in the video saying he can't breathe and asking for Chauvin to get off his neck, died that day.