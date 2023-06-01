Eleanor Holmes Norton continues to urge NPS to investigate possible contamination throughout Fort Totten Park

A portion of Fort Totten Park was closed earlier this year after a worker discovered two two World War I-era military munitions in April.

WASHINGTON — A D.C. delegate is continuing to urge National Park Service officials to investigate possible soil and water contamination throughout Fort Totten Park.

In February, Del. Eleanor Homes Norton (D-DC) sent a letter to NPS requesting an investigation after she said she was assured one had been conducted shortly after a World War I chemical weapon had been located on the Fort Totten Trail in 2020. She said she later learned NPS only investigated parts of the trail and not the entire park.

"I believe it is imperative that NPS conduct an investigation throughout Fort Totten Park," Norton said in her February letter to NPS. "This park is located in a residential neighborhood and is regularly used."

Norton sent a letter to Acting Associate Regional Director Stidham and Lieutenant General Spellmon on June 1 following a briefing to thank NPS for its commitment to investigating, remediating and restoring parts of the park the agency believes were impacted by the construction of the Metrorail Green Line and Fort Totten Stations.

"However, I, once again, urge NPS and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to investigate munitions and soil and groundwater contamination throughout the park," the letter reads.

