New incentive program in DC allows residents to purchase e-bike's at a discount

The Electric Bicycle Incentive Program Amendment Act of 2023 creates a program to aid in the cost of e-bikes for riders and offers support to bike shops.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — The DC Council unanimously passed legislation to encourage electric bike ridership and purchase in the District.

The Electric Bicycle Incentive Program Amendment Act of 2023 creates a program to aid in the cost of e-bikes for riders and offers support to bike shops. The program offers either a voucher or rebate towards the purchase of an e-bike as well as the maintenance.

“...e-bikes unlock the city for riders. Traffic and parking become after-thoughts. No more car payments. And an e-bike can cut the time of a trip through the city in half without ever breaking a sweat.” said Councilmember Charles Allen.

Details of when purchases will be eligible and when residents can apply will be determined by the DC Department of Transportation. The bill will offer two different tiers of incentives:

One will be for low-income residents.

Up to $2,000 for the purchase of a qualifying cargo e-bike

Up to $1,500 for the purchase of a qualifying e-bike

Up to $300 for a replacement battery

Up to $250 for annual maintenance, including the cost of parts and labor

Up to $250 for e-bike or cargo e-bike parts to accommodate riders with disabilities

Up to $150 for a bike lock

The second tier of incentives will be for all other residents.

Up to $1,000 for the purchase of a qualifying cargo e-bike

Up to $750 for the purchase of a qualifying e-bike

Up to $150 for a replacement battery

Up to $125 for e-bike or cargo e-bike parts to accommodate riders with disabilities

Up to $125 for annual maintenance, including the cost of parts and labor

Up to $75 for a bike lock

DDOT acknowledges that even with the rebates, purchasing an e-bike may still be out of lower-income residents’ budget. So they have created a voucher that will give the residents an instant discount and reimburse the retailer directly.

In addition to incentives for consumers, the bill will also issue grants to bike shops. This will address the concerns of bike shop owners reporting that staffing remains a big operational challenge.