Montgomery County announces free fare for Ride On buses for 'Car-Free Day'

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Car-Free Day is Friday and Montgomery County will be participating by offering commuters a fare-free option for the event.

On Monday morning, the Montgomery County Department of Transportation (MCDOT) announced the "fare-free day" in support of the event on Friday. All Ride On buses will waive the $1 fare to encourage using public transportation.

Car-Free Day is an annual event celebrated across the globe that encourages traveling in ways that are greener than driving alone -- such as walking, riding a bicycle, bus or teleworking.

“We hope residents will take advantage of the free fare and try out Montgomery County’s public transportation system,” said MCDOT Director Chris Conklin. “By choosing to take a bus, ride a bike or walk instead of driving to their destinations, residents can enjoy the benefits of exercise while also reducing road congestion and greenhouse gas emissions.”



Residents can take the regional pledge online to participate in the event and be entered into a raffle for prizes such as gift cards, an annual Capital Bikeshare membership and a pre-funded SmartTrip card. Duplicate entries will be disqualified. Each person who signs up will also receive a Capital Bikeshare 24-hour regional pass for unlimited 45-minute rides for the day.

“The Capital Bikeshare 24-hour pass will allow residents to enjoy the more than 100 miles of bike lanes, including over eight miles of protected bike lanes, we have in Montgomery County,” said Conklin. “All Ride On buses have bike racks so you can securely store your bike as well. We hope to encourage new users to try out their local public transportation system.”

On the morning of the event, outreach teams with the MCDOT Commuter Services will be distributing free giveaways and regional pledge registrations for the raffle drawing. Here's where they will be:

From 6:30-8:30 a.m. they will be at:

Bethesda Metro station

Friendship Heights Shops at Wisconsin Place

Germantown Transit Center

Shady Grove Metro station

Silver Spring Metro station

Twinbrook Metro station

Wheaton Marian Fryer Plaza

White Oak Transit Center

MCDOT staff will also be at the following additional locations and times:

Lake Forest Transit Center from 1-3:30 p.m.

Hispanic Heritage Festival at the Wheaton Marian Fryer Plaza from 5-8 p.m.

Maryland Transit Authority will also be participating in the event and offering free fare throughout the weekend on all MTA-operated transit.