Dozens wait in line for free food, groceries from Catholic Charities DC

The organization plans on giving out free food and groceries until supplies run out.

WASHINGTON — Huge crowds of people pulled up in their cars to receive free food and groceries from Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Washington on Tuesday afternoon.

The Catholic Charities Food Distribution kicked off at 11 a.m. to give out free food to families during the pandemic at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in the west parking.

The large-scale distribution will give out about 800 boxes of groceries and 800 ready-to-eat family-sized meals of bourbon-glazed chicken, mashed potatoes and broccoli until supplies last. Each of the grocery boxes includes enough food to feed a family of four for up to five days, the charity said. They will also include cookies from Andrew Corriente, winner of season five of the Great American Baking Show: Holiday Edition.

"Everyone needs a little something for their soul," said Msgr. John Enzler, president and CEO of Catholic Charities DC. "The sweet surprise in the food packages will be a reminder that, no matter how difficult life can be sometimes, there are small things to be savored."

Last week, the Catholic Charities event had an almost mile-long line of cars gathered in Gaithersburg, Md., causing long waits as people eagerly awaited the free items. They handed out about 500 boxes of groceries and 500 ready-to-eat family-sized meals in front of the activity center at the park.

Since the start of the pandemic Catholic Charities DC's food pantries have experienced a massive increase in the need for help, the organization said. They have given out about 10,000 packages of food across the DMV area. Last month, two distribution events with the charity gave out a total of 1,400 grocery boxes and an additional 1,400 ready-to-eat-meals in Prince George's County.

If you missed this event, the next distribution will be at noon on Friday, May 29, at St. Mary of the Mills Church in Laurel, Md.