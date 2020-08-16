x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Washington, DC's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Washington, DC | WUSA9.com

DC

DC pastor to speak at DNC Convention on Monday

Budde gained attention when she criticized President Donald Trump after he held a Bible aloft at a photo op in early June at a historic church in her diocese.

WASHINGTON — The Democratic Party is tapping a diverse group of faith leaders to speak at its presidential nominating convention this coming week.

Among them is Bishop Mariann Budde of the Episcopal Diocese of Washington, D.C. She will deliver the benediction on Tuesday, the second night of the convention. 

Budde gained attention when she criticized President Donald Trump after he held a Bible aloft at a photo op in early June at a historic church in her diocese.

Other faith leaders set to speak include Lauren Berkun, vice president of the Shalom Hartman Institute of North America, and Sister Simone Campbell, executive director of the advocacy group NETWORK Lobby for Catholic Social Justice.

Credit: AP
Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde of the Esiscopal Diocese of Washington speaks during a service outside St. John's Episcopal Church near the White House in Washington, Friday, June 19, 2020. In the background a sign hanging on the AFL-CIO building reads "BLACK LIVES MATTER" (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Related Articles

Download the brand-new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.