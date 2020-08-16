DC pastor to speak at DNC Convention on Monday

Budde gained attention when she criticized President Donald Trump after he held a Bible aloft at a photo op in early June at a historic church in her diocese.

WASHINGTON — The Democratic Party is tapping a diverse group of faith leaders to speak at its presidential nominating convention this coming week.

Among them is Bishop Mariann Budde of the Episcopal Diocese of Washington, D.C. She will deliver the benediction on Tuesday, the second night of the convention.

