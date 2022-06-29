Road closed near Nats Park in Southwest DC for DEA, FBI activity

Metropolitan Police Department officers closed part of M Street Southwest overnight.

WASHINGTON — Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) officers have closed a portion of M Street Southwest to assist the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in serving a warrant.

The street is shut down between the unit block and the 200 block of M Street Southwest early Wednesday. Drivers are asked to avoid the area. An MPD watch commander says officers have been in the area since late Tuesday night and have set up a perimeter. Officers are assisting with traffic control.

There is no word yet on what the warrant is being served for. A spokesperson for the FBI says they are on scene assisting their law enforcement partners, but are not the lead agency serving the warrant.

Police have not said how long the street will be closed as a result of the operation.