WASHINGTON — The notorious "Dave Thomas Circle" is known for its congestion-causing roadways. The virtual circle is referred to as "Dave Thomas Circle" because a Wendy's restaurant lays in the middle of it.

"A combination of unusual geometry, turning movements, closely spaced intersections, and high traffic volumes have created safety and operational issues," the District Department of Transportation said.

DDOT has looked into how to fix this problematic D.C. intersection, and may now have a pan to improve the Northeast nightmare. It's pursuing an intersection design that would realign First St., restore two-way traffic and improve safety and legibility for all modes of transportation.

"This project represents an opportunity to improve safety for all roadway users, particularly pedestrians and bicyclists, and to improve a key transportation link across the city," the improvement project's website said. "The project will identify long-term multi-modal transportation improvements that will enhance bicycle and pedestrian connectivity, improve vehicular flow, reduce driver confusion, and increase overall safety."

Sixty-five percent of the design is projected to be completed Spring 2020. One-hundred percent of the design is projected to be done by Fall 2020, and construction is expected to start in 2021.

DDOT

"DDOT has built upon previous studies, data collection, and community engagement to advance the Florida Avenue-New York Avenue NE Intersection Project," DDOT said. "DDOT has worked with the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) to secure the environmental approval that is necessary to move forward with the design."

DDOT has engaged with a consultant team, which will take the concept through preliminary design, to complete the final design.

In March, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser revealed to D.C. City Council that her office wants to redesign the intersection. In her budget proposal for FY 2020, Bowser proposed setting aside $35 million over six years towards reconstructing the intersection.

"It involves some private property negotiations, which we're involved in," Bowser said.

Those negotiations would likely include the purchase the Wendy's in the center of the intersection. The mayor added her administration is committed to solving the problem of congestion across the city.

"We are concerned about congestion across the city and I put it among the things that can stifle the growth of the District of Columbia when we don't have movement across the city," she said.

City leaders have talked about redesigning Dave Thomas Circle for year due to its tendency to stall traffic for blocks in both directions on Florida and New York avenues.

Ward 5 Councilmember Kenyan McDuffie is one city official who expressed support for redesigning the circle into a pedestrian and bicycle friendly intersection.

RELATED: DC leaders get serious in efforts to redesign 'Dave Thomas Circle,' consider purchase of Wendy’s

RELATED: Could the notorious Dave Thomas Circle finally get a redesign?