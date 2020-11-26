Broken water main shuts down street in Southeast DC

DC Water reports the 3200-3300 block of 23rd Street SE, between between Alabama Avenue and Savannah Street SE will be closed for several hours

WASHINGTON — A water main break has closed a street in Southeast D.C., and repairs are expected to take several hours on Thanksgiving Day.

The water main break was first reported around 1 p.m. Thursday. DC Water reports the 3200-3300 block of 23rd Street SE, between between Alabama Avenue and Savannah Street SE, will be closed for eight hours due to service repairs.

A DC Water supervisor told WUSA9 that those living in the area of the break may be without water for four to six hours while repairs are being made.

Additional details about what led to the break are not known at this time. We're working to confirm more information.

DC Water asks drivers in the area to use alternate routes while they work to fix the problem.

