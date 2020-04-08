TIMELINE: Hurricane Isaias brings heavy rain, gusty winds to DMV region

Here are the hour-by-hour impacts of the Category 1 hurricane Isaias in the D.C. region.

WASHINGTON — Isaias was upgraded from a tropical storm to a hurricane shortly before it made landfall at the North and South Carolina border late Monday night. The Category 1 hurricane is making its way up the East Coast, moving quickly across the Carolinas and heading to the DMV.

It's anticipated that Isaias will enter Virginia early on Tuesday morning, spreading rain throughout the DMV that will last for several hours. Flooding, beach erosion and gusty winds will impact the region. Winds could gust at 50 mph in Annapolis and up to 70 mph at ocean resorts.

The most critical time period for the D.C. metro region will be from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. with between 3 to 5 inches of rainfall expected over the next two days.

Below is a detailed timeline of Hurricane Isaias' impact on the DMV.

Midnight until 5 a.m.Tuesday

Expect widespread showers and thunderstorms across the area. Rain will be moderate, occasionally heavy at times. Winds will remain under 20 mph for most areas. Flash flooding may occur in this period with heavier downpours.



5 a.m. to 2 p.m.Tuesday

This time frame will be most critical for the DMV, as Isaias moves across Virginia, through southern Maryland and into the Eastern Shore during the morning and midday on Tuesday.

Expect wind gusts in the Northern Neck and Southern Maryland to peak around 50 to 60 mph between 5 a.m. and 1 p.m. Winds in metro D.C. will gust 30 to 40 mph from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. and Prince George’s County will have even heavier winds. For the Eastern Shore of Maryland, gusts may reach 70 mph from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Heavy rain will move across the area near the center of Isaias. Downpours will lead to flooding, and flash flooding may occur along area rivers, creeks, and streams. Beach erosion will also occur at this time. Winds will strengthen south and east of metro Washington with stronger gusts in areas along the Chesapeake Bay, especially St. Mary’s and Calvert Counties.

Light to moderate wind damage will occur in this period, with sporadic power outages.



5 a.m.: Light rain can be expected in the early morning hours.

6 a.m.: Isaias is expected to be southwest of Norfolk and classified still as a Category 1 hurricane.

7 a.m.: Winds start to pick up with 40+mph gusts hitting the Patuxent River/Tappahannock region. Norfolk could experience winds up to 70 mph at this time, while Elizabeth City will be around 53 mph and Chincoteague experiences winds around 22 mph. Rainfall will be heavy by this point.

7:30- 9 a.m.: The worst of the weather for the D.C. metro will be around this time. Winds will be gusting 20-40 mph west of I-95 and 40-60 east of I-95.

9:30 a.m.: The storm is now in the southern bay with winds still around 70 mph. It will be moving pretty quickly and staying east of the immediate Metro area. The most severe weather can be expected along the Delmarva Peninsula. Heavy wind gusts reach Ocean City, Salisbury and Cambridge and Annapolis by 9:30 a.m.



11 a.m.: Tropical storm-strength winds (above 40 mph) will be felt in D.C. while Chincoteague will be experiencing 70+ mph winds and Ocean City will be just under 70 mph.

1 p.m. Winds are still expected to be around 41 mph in D.C. but are expected to drop back down below 40 by mid-afternoon.

2 p.m. through late evening Tuesday

Skies will clear partially in D.C. with breezy conditions. Isolated showers are still possible in this time, but widespread rain will come to an end.

3 p.m. Winds have decreased to 32 mph in D.C., 46 mph in Chincoteague, 69 mph in Ocean City and 85 in Atlantic City.

4-6 p.m.: The D.C. metro can expect to have received around 2 inches of rain by this point, with southern Maryland being hit the hardest. The flooding threat will ease during the late afternoon.