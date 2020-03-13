WASHINGTON — A small brown box of items combined with Joshua McCrea’s ingenuity could change the way the world manages solar power.

“I’m thinking that if you put transparent solar panels above like a tree line, then the trees will cool down the temperature making them more efficient, but the trees can also get the sunlight that they need to grow,” McCrea said.

Joshua understands science better than most 13-years-old’s.

“I’m working with solar panels, and I'm doing transparent solar panels in forested areas,” he said.

As a student at Friendship Public Charter School Online, he’s won first place at STEM Fairs the last two years. He attributes some of his success to the fast-paced environment he’s in. For Joshua, online education has put him on track to experiment, create and test his theories without time restrictions.

“I'm able to move at a faster pace than what I was at Brick and Mortar School.”

Though he’s excited about all his STEM success, Josh said one day he plans to shift his focus to fulfill what he said is his life’s purpose.

“Lots of people think that I want to be an environmental scientist. That's not my passion. I want to be a child psychologist. I just find that working with children, it, it just feels good. It feels like I'm doing something good for the world.”

Time will only tell if his project will win again if history is any indication. He’s got a good shot at placing.

