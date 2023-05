Pools open for business Saturday in the District

Pool season has arrived in the District.

WASHINGTON — It's officially pool season in the District. Mayor Muriel Bowser kicked off the fun with the official "Jump In, DC" pool party at Randall Pool in Southwest.

For the Memorial Day weekend, all outdoor pools and spray parks across D.C. will be open. Outdoor pools will operate weekends only until June 25. Starting June 26, all outdoor pools will operate on individual summer schedules, six days a week.

DC Department of Parks and Recreation says all pools are free for D.C. residents and require a paid membership for non-D.C. residents. Non-residents can purchase a daily pool pass, or a pass that will last the entire 2023 season.

Here's a full list of D.C.'s outdoor pools:

Ward 1

Banneker Pool

2500 Georgia Avenue, NW | 20001

Hours of Operation:

Saturday & Sunday: 10 am - 6 pm

(Monday - Friday: Closed until June 26, 2023)



2200 Champlain Street, NW | 20009

Hours of Operation:

Saturday & Sunday: 10 am - 6 pm

(Monday - Friday: Closed until June 26, 2023)



693 Otis Place, NW | 20010

Hours of Operation:

Saturday & Sunday: 10 am - 6 pm

(Monday - Friday: Closed until June 26, 2023)

Ward 2

Francis Pool

2435 N Street, NW | 20037

Hours of Operation:

Saturday & Sunday: 10 am - 6 pm

(Monday - Friday: Closed until June 26, 2023)



3265 S Street, NW | 20007

Hours of Operation:

Saturday & Sunday: 10 am - 6 pm

(Monday - Friday: Closed until June 26, 2023)



1555 34th St., NW | 20007

Hours of Operation:

Saturday & Sunday: 10 am - 6 pm

(Monday - Friday: Closed until June 26, 2023)

Ward 3

Hearst Pool

3701 37th St., NW | 20008

Hours of Operation:

Saturday & Sunday: 10 am - 6 pm

(Monday - Friday: Closed until June 26, 2023)

Ward 4

Upshur Pool

4300 Arkansas Ave., NW | 20011

Hours of Operation:

Saturday & Sunday: 10 am - 6 pm

(Monday - Friday: Closed until June 26, 2023)

Ward 5

Harry Thomas Sr. Pool

1743 Lincoln Road, NE | 20002

Hours of Operation:

Saturday & Sunday: 10 am - 6 pm

(Monday - Friday: Closed until June 26, 2023)

Langdon Park Pool

2860 Mills Avenue, NE | 20018

Hours of Operation:

Saturday & Sunday: 10 am - 6 pm

(Monday - Friday: Closed until June 26, 2023)

Theodore Hagans Pool

3201 Fort Lincoln Drive, NE | 20018

Hours of Operation:

Saturday & Sunday: 10 am - 6 pm

(Monday - Friday: Closed until June 26, 2023)

Ward 6

Randall Pool

25 I Street, SW | 20024

Hours of Operation:

Saturday & Sunday: 10 am - 6 pm

(Monday - Friday: Closed until June 26, 2023)

East Potomac Pool

972 Ohio Drive, SW | 20024

***CURRENTLY CLOSED***

Ward 7

Woody Ward Pool (Formerly Benning Park)

5100 Southern Avenue, SE | 20019

Hours of Operation:

Saturday & Sunday: 10 am - 6 pm

(Monday - Friday: Closed until June 26, 2023)

Kenilworth Pool

4321 Ord Street, NE | 20019

Hours of Operation:

Saturday & Sunday: 10 am - 6 pm

(Monday - Friday: Closed until June 26, 2023)

Ridge Road Pool

830 Ridge Road, SE | 20019

Hours of Operation:

Saturday & Sunday: 10 am - 6 pm

(Monday - Friday: Closed until June 26, 2023)

Rosedale Pool

1701 Gales Street, NE | 20002

Hours of Operation:

Saturday & Sunday: 10 am - 6 pm

(Monday - Friday: Closed until June 26, 2023)

Kelly Miller Pool

4900 Brooks St., NE | 20019

Hours of Operation:

Saturday & Sunday: 10 am - 6 pm

(Monday - Friday: Closed until June 26, 2023)

Ward 8

Anacostia Pool

1800 Anacostia Drive, SE | 20020

Hours of Operation:

Saturday & Sunday: 10 am - 6 pm

(Monday - Friday: Closed until June 26, 2023)

Douglass Pool

1921 Frederick Douglass Ct., SE | 20020

Hours of Operation:

Saturday & Sunday: 10 am - 6 pm

(Monday - Friday: Closed until June 26, 2023)

Fort Stanton Pool

1800 Erie St., SE | 20020

Hours of Operation:

Saturday & Sunday: 10 am - 6 pm

(Monday - Friday: Closed until June 26, 2023)

Lincoln Capper Children's Pool

555 L Street, SE | 20003

Hours of Operation:

Saturday & Sunday: 10 am - 6 pm

(Monday - Friday: Closed until June 26, 2023)

Oxon Run Pool

501 Mississippi Avenue, SE | 20032

Hours of Operation:

Saturday & Sunday: 10 am - 6 pm

(Monday - Friday: Closed until June 26, 2023)