16 DC spray parks to open 12 days early

WASHINGTON — The Office of Mayor Muriel Bowser and the DC Department of Parks and Recreation announced Friday their plans to open some of the District's spray parks early this year.

The spray parks located in all eight wards will open early on Monday and registration for the DC Department of Parks and Recreation's 2023 summer programming will begin on Tuesday for aquatics programs, and Wednesday for all other programs. Registration will be open at noon on both days.

Summer programming opportunities are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

“With temperatures starting to heat up, we’re excited to announce that the District’s spray parks will open early this year for residents to stay active, have fun, and stay cool,” Bowser said. “We are committed to providing ways, especially for our young people, to enjoy the best of DC by providing resources and programming that helps keeps them safe and engaged. Summer is just around the corner, and we hope families will take advantage of all the great summer programming available at our recreation centers, our schools, and through our community-based organizations.”

The selected spray parks will be open daily from noon until 4 p.m.

Columbia Heights CC Spray Park (1480 Girard St NW)

Harrison Spray Park (1330 V Street, NW)

Park at LeDroit Spray Park (319 Oakdale Place, NW)

Kennedy Spray Park (1401 7th Street, NW)

Chevy Chase Rec Spray Park (5500 41st Street, NW)

Guy Mason Spray Park (3600 Calvert Street, NW)

Macomb Spray Park (3409 Macomb Street, NW)

Lafayette-Pointer Spray Park (5900 33rd Street, NW)

Petworth Spray Park (801 Taylor Street, NW)

Edgewood Spray Park (301 Franklin Street, NE)

Turkey Thicket Spray Park (1100 Michigan Avenue, NE)

Watkins Spray Park (420 12th St SE)

Fort Davis Spray Park (1400 41st Street, SE)

Marvin Gaye at Division Avenue (Division & Foote Streets SE)

Marvin Gaye Spray Park (15 61st Street, NE)

Fort Greble Rec Center (Martin Luther King Jr Ave & Elmira St SW)

The rest of the DC Department of Parks and Recreation spray parks will open on May 27. Click here for a full list of all spray parks in D.C.

