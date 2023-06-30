$1M verdict issued against former Proud Boys leader for burning BLM flag in 2020

In addition, the men were ordered to not come within 100 yards of the Metropolitan African Methodist Episcopal Church or Rev. Lamar.

WASHINGTON — A D.C. Superior Court judge has issued a $1 million verdict against the former Chairman of the Proud Boys organization Enrique Tarrio, and others, for the burning of a church's Black Lives Matter flag in late 2020.

Authorities say Joseph R. Biggs, Jeremy Bertino, John Turano, and Enrique Tarrio owe $1,036,626.78 plus interest in total.

In addition, the men were ordered to not come within 100 yards of the Metropolitan African Methodist Episcopal Church at 1518 M Street, NW or Rev. William H. Lamar IV.

Authorities say the men are also barred from making any public statement in any forum, including online, that is defamatory or threatening toward the church or Rev. Lamar.

Henry "Enrique" Tarrio, the leader of the Proud Boys, turned himself in to police back in 2021.

Tarrio, chairman of the Proud Boys, an all-male organization known for pushing a far-right-wing agenda, and known for violence and neo-nazi ties, arrived at the D.C. Central Detention Facility about 9 p.m. on Sept. 6, 2021, with just hours left until the deadline a D.C. Judge gave him to self-surrender and begin serving his jail term.