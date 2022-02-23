Looking for a job? These DMV-based companies are among the nation's best

Forbes released its list of the best large employers in the country and seven employers in our region made the top 100.

WASHINGTON — Those looking for work in D.C., Maryland and Virginia don't have to look far for some of the best employers in the country. That's according to Forbes Magazine, which just released its list of America's Best Large Employers. Seven employers with headquarters in the D.C. region made the top 100.

The full list includes 500 companies.

Headquartered in D.C., NASA ranked the highest at No. 3. The U.S. Federal Reserve System in D.C. ranks No. 31, and Bethesda, Maryland-based Lockheed Martin comes in at No. 41.

In Virginia, Capital One Financial, with headquarters in Tysons, ranks No. 72. Northrop Grumman, based in Falls Church, is No. 90.

Two more Maryland-based companies also cracked the top 100 this year. The University of Maryland Medical System ranked No. 91, and Marriott International, with headquarters in Bethesda, came in at No. 99.

Maryland's Johns Hopkins Medicine, also ranked highly, but just outside the top 100, at No. 101.

The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia took the top spot on this year's list.

Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista to compile its annual list. According to Forbes, 60,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees were surveyed.

"Participants were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family, and to nominate organizations other than their own," Forbes said.