Latoya Watson posted an update on her Facebook event page Friday, announcing that the event which encourages Ward 7 and 8 members to order in food on Friday night to encourage more food delivery services to service the wards east of the river, was a success.

Since word spread about her petition and the “Eat In for Equal Service,” not only Postmates but Caviar and Doordash are all offering Wards 7 and 8 residents discounted delivery Friday.

“Boy, wouldn’t that be amazing if we had some of the basic amenities that the rest of the city has,” said Ward 7 resident Jeanne Contardo. “It is sort of mind boggling that I’ve lived over here for 10 years and it’s only in the past couple of years that I can get a taxi to come to this side of the river. Now we have food delivery options. It’s just so surprising when Capitol Hill is a mile away.”

Friday afternoon Jeanne Contardo and Jay Keegan were sitting for some hungry neighborhood kids. So, after waiting through a few delays and tracking the driver; the food was finally delivered about an hour later. Wards 7 and 8 are considered food deserts meaning most residents do not live within walking distance of a folks can’t walk to a grocery store, so food delivery here is about equity. “It’s about getting food delivered so you can feed your family,” said Contardo.

“I think the pressure is on that if they’re going to have food delivery here they have to get it right (and improve delivery times),” said Keegan.

The residents later realized there was an $18.00 service fee charged by the delivery service. Still they were satisfied.

