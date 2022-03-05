DC mayoral candidate promises ticket forgiveness if elected

A new campaign video posted to Twitter by Trayon White calls the city's ticketing practices "predatory."

WASHINGTON — An issue that every driver in the DMV can relate to is now a highlight of one D.C. mayoral campaign. Mayoral candidate, and current Ward 8 Councilmember Trayon White, released a campaign video on social media where he made a promise to the people: ticket forgiveness.

In a video posted to Twitter Tuesday, White stands outside the Fish Market at the Wharf, calls himself the people's choice for mayor and explains how he will put people over politics, if elected.

“What I’m hearing time and time again is ticketing in D.C. has become predatory," White said. "We love our workers who give out tickets, but it’s not about them -- it’s about creating an equitable place where people can take their kids to school, shop and live in our city without the stresses of these tickets, so we’re cutting tickets in half.”

WUSA9 spoke to D.C. voters who said they would like to see a drop in fines. According to the DC Regulations website, tickets with late fees can cost you up to $200. WUSA9 asked the city agencies in charge of ticketing about the revenue collected, but did not get the data by deadline.

Jared Kassoff, a property manager in D.C., said he just received a $150 ticket outside of one property.

“It was because I don’t have a license plate in the front of my car, which I was told repeatedly by Maryland that that was OK,” Kassoff said. "During COVID [District leaders] put a moratorium on tickets for a long time and it just helped everybody out. Now it feels like they are making up for it.”

But ticket forgiveness is not a priority for every voter, including Ian Brown who lives in Ward 8 with his wife and baby.

“It’s not my biggest concern - it’s the crime,” said Brown. “It’s the young people who don’t have anything to do after school and are literally running around rampant with guns.”

WUSA9 reached out to all the Mayoral candidates for comment, but only one candidate responded.

James Butler responded in an email, writing that while he agrees ticket costs could come down, “…it’s reckless to do away with or reduce red light and speeding ticket. We must get reciprocity to punish Maryland or Virginia drivers who drive recklessly on our streets because it cost lives.”