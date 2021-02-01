DC police officer shoots, wounds man with gun, chief says

The shooting happened around 8 a.m. in the 3300 block of Georgia Avenue NW.

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after an officer shot and wounded a man with a gun on Georgia Avenue NW, according to the department's new chief, Robert Contee.

Contee, in a press conference just hours he was to be sworn in as the new chief, said the shooting happened around 8 a.m. in the 3300 block of Georgia Ave, NW.

Just before the shooting, Contee said a concerned citizen came up to officers who were on patrol in the area and reported a man with a gun, Contee said. Shortly afterward, Contee said one of the officers came into contact with the armed man and fired his weapon, striking the man, who was taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries that were not considered life-threatening. Contee did not offer details about what exactly led up to the shooting Saturday morning, only saying that the investigation is in its preliminary stages, and ongoing.

Contee said in the press conference that investigators will be reviewing camera footage from businesses around the scene, and the officer's body-worn camera, which was on at the time of the shooting.

Police released a photo of the gun the man was carrying at the time. Contee described it as a semi-automatic handgun with an extended magazine.

Contee said it's unclear if the arm man fired his gun before the officer fired back, saying it's part of the investigation.

"When we see people in the community with illegal firearms, that's very concerning to us and we're very thankful that a citizen was bold enough to come forward and relay this information to the police," Contee said.

Contee, set to be sworn in as the District's Police Chief Saturday, replacing Peter Newsham after more than three years, called the fact that the man was armed, "totally unacceptable."

"This will continue to be a fight for the Metropolitan Police Department to get illegal guns off of our streets."

DC Police data shows in 2019, officers seized 2,299 illegal guns in the District. MPD says that’s a 19% increase over the prior year.

Contee takes his position as chief of police after a particularly violent year. Almost 200 homicides happened in D.C. in 2020, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. The last time D.C. had a higher murder rate was 16 years ago.

Contee, in a press conference announcing his promotion to police chief, said his goal is to ensure that members of the department show compassion for the people they serve while prioritizing a laser focus on crime in the community.

The officer involved in Saturday's shooting has not yet been identified, nor has the armed man.