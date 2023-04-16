9-year-old girl shot in DC, police investigate

WASHINGTON — Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a shooting in D.C. that left a 9-year-old girl injured on Sunday.
Metropolitan Police officers responded to the 2700 block of Douglas Place in Southeast where police found a 9-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound to the back.
The child was sent to a local hospital in stable condition and police do not believe the child was the target of the shooting.
During a press conference, officials explained that the shooting happened in the 1500 block of Shippen Lane in Southeast. Police said they recovered multiple shell casings.
Officers say they are looking for a Black man wearing a ski mask and operating a dark-colored sedan.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 202-727-9099 or text them at 50411.
