Police investigate deadly double shooting in Hyattsville

No suspect information is available at this time.

HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Police are investigating a deadly double shooting in Hyattsville Friday.

According to a spokesperson with the Prince George's County Police Department, officers were called to the 2100 block of Guilford Road around 5:15 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found two men had been shot. One of the men was conscious and breathing when help arrived. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The second man was pronounced dead by first responders.

There is no word on any motive or what may have happened in the moments leading up to the shooting.

Anyone with information may contact detectives at 703-792-7000.

