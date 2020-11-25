DC Police Chief Newsham hired by Prince William County Police

WASHINGTON — The chief of DC Police is leaving his post after more than three years in the position to become the police chief of another local department. Peter Newsham will become the Prince William County chief of police in February 2021, according to the Prince William Board of County Supervisors.
“We are happy to welcome Chief Newsham to Prince William County and the level of expertise he brings to the position," Prince William County Executive Chris Martino said.
Newsham is replacing Prince William County's former chief, Barry Barnard, who retired July 1.
According to a press release, Prince William County received 50 applications from 16 states and Washington, D.C.
"Chief Newsham distinguished himself throughout the intensive recruitment process," the press release said.
Newsham has been a part of the police department since 1989 and was sworn in as chief of police in 2017 after Chief Cathy Lanier retired. Prior to that, he had served as the assistant chief of police since 2002.
"We thank Chief Newsham for 31 years of service to the residents of the District of Columbia," Mayor Muriel Bowser said in a statement. "During his time as Chief, he led the department through a time of great change and challenge for our city and our nation, and we appreciate his distinguished service to the District. An interim Chief will be announced soon."
Newsham holds a bachelor's degree from the College of the Holy Cross and a law degree at the University of Maryland School of Law. He is a member of the Maryland Bar.
"The DC Police Union wishes Chief Newsham the best in his new role as Chief of PWC Police," DC Police Union Chairman Gregg Pemberton said in a statement. "Chief Newsham has led a storied and decorated career serving the District of Columbia and its residents for over 30 years. His contributions to the MPD will not be soon forgotten."
RELATED: DC Police Chief wants officers to understand the role policing has played in racism in the city
RELATED: VERIFY: Did DC 'Defund the Police?'