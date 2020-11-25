DC Police Chief Newsham hired by Prince William County Police

Peter Newsham has been with the DC Police department for 31 years, and was sworn in as chief in 2017.

WASHINGTON — The chief of DC Police is leaving his post after more than three years in the position to become the police chief of another local department. Peter Newsham will become the Prince William County chief of police in February 2021, according to the Prince William Board of County Supervisors.

“We are happy to welcome Chief Newsham to Prince William County and the level of expertise he brings to the position," Prince William County Executive Chris Martino said.

Newsham is replacing Prince William County's former chief, Barry Barnard, who retired July 1.

According to a press release, Prince William County received 50 applications from 16 states and Washington, D.C.

"Chief Newsham distinguished himself throughout the intensive recruitment process," the press release said.

Big news for DC gov: Newsham joined MPD back in 1989 but had increased calls for his resignation w/ handling of protests & federal forces. @WUSA9 — Kyley Schultz (@KyleyBSchultz) November 25, 2020

Newsham has been a part of the police department since 1989 and was sworn in as chief of police in 2017 after Chief Cathy Lanier retired. Prior to that, he had served as the assistant chief of police since 2002.

"We thank Chief Newsham for 31 years of service to the residents of the District of Columbia," Mayor Muriel Bowser said in a statement. "During his time as Chief, he led the department through a time of great change and challenge for our city and our nation, and we appreciate his distinguished service to the District. An interim Chief will be announced soon."

Newsham holds a bachelor's degree from the College of the Holy Cross and a law degree at the University of Maryland School of Law. He is a member of the Maryland Bar.