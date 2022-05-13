National Gallery of Art Jazz in the Garden is back for 2022 season | Passes come out Friday

Throughout the summer, the coveted passes come out the week before the free Friday concerts that locals flock to for sangria and sounds at the NGA Sculpture Garden.

WASHINGTON — Jazz in the Garden is back in full swing for its 2022 season after months lost to the pandemic and many concert cancellations in 2021. Passes for the season's first show will be available by clicking here at 12 p.m. on May 13.

The idyllic event at the National Gallery of Art's Sculpture Garden is free to the public, however, passes are required and usually get snagged quickly when they come out.

All of this year's concert passes will come out at noon every Friday, one week before the concert will take place. People won't be able to get a pass more than a week in advance.

The free concerts take place on a total of 10 Fridays from May through July and feature everything from violinists to vocalists, and Afro-Brazillian sounds to Bluegrass. Every concert begins at 6 p.m.

This season's first performance will take place on Friday, May 20, featuring sounds by jazz violinist Nataly Merezhuk.