DC mayor encourages residents to utilize programs in effort to help homeowners

WASHINGTON — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser wants residents to take advantage of homeownership programs.

Bowser held a press conference Monday to highlight the the programs, including the Home Purchase Assistance Program and the Homeowner Assistance Fund.

Bowser and the DC Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) launched a $50 million homeowner assistance fund in June to provide financial assistance to residents having a difficult time paying for housing expenses.

The District began accepting applications from homeowners on June 20, residents can apply through Homeowner Assistance Fund (HAF) to receive the grant. Bowser intends for the grants to cover mortgage payments and other property or housing expenses, including internet assistance, utilities, insurance, and housing association fees.

The HAF programs add resources for D.C. to help obtain and maintain homeownership, particularly for low to moderate-income residents.

The Home Purchase Assistance Program is set to increase from $80,000 to $202,000 on Oct. 1 as the maximum assistance residents can receive through the program.

Residents eligible for the HAF program are listed as follow:

live in a home that they own in the District;

have fallen behind on one or more of the eligible program expenses for that home, including: mortgage payments, housing association fees and charges, property taxes, homeowners’ insurance, utility payments, internet/broadband payments;

were impacted by COVID-19; and

make less than 100% of the Median Family Income (MFI) or $142,300 for a family of four.