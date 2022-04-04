Alexandria hosts free first-time homebuyer training

The no-cost, hours-long training will take place on Saturday, April 16.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Locals who are thinking of buying a home in the near future, or simply want to ensure they’re prepared when the time comes, are encouraged to register for Alexandria’s upcoming first-time homebuyer training.

The free training will take place on Saturday, April 16, and last from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Charles Houston Recreation Center at 901 Wythe Street.

The training is set to cover all responsibilities of homeownership, including personal finance, managing credit, the role of the lender, working with a real estate agent, the home inspection process, and closings.

Individual registration from each participant for the event is required.

“Successful completion of the trainings gives first-time homebuyers access to Virginia Housing's below-market interest rates and to the City’s homeownership program,” the city stated.

The city also says that it is committed to compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, and that if you would like to request a reasonable accommodation, e-mail Gwen Lassiter at gwen.lassiter@alexandriava.gov, or call 703.746.4990, Virginia Relay 711.