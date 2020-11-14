Georgia congresswoman who spoke at MAGA rally falsely claims gyms are shut down in DC

DC is in Phase 2 of reopening, meaning gyms are open with restrictions in place.

WASHINGTON — Newly elected Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R - 14th Dist., Ga.), in town to speak at a rally in support of President Donald Trump's unfounded claims of fraud in the 2020 election, posted a tweet of herself working out in her hotel room Saturday. In the tweet, Greene claims "NOTHING is open" because of "Democrat tyrannical control." The claim is not true.

SOURCE: DC Department of Health

The District entered Phase 2 of its coronavirus reopening plan on June 22. Under the D.C. Department of Health's guidance for Phase 2 of reopening, gyms are allowed to operate with restrictions in place.

"In Phase Two, fitness facilities may reopen with limited access (5 people per 1,000 square feet), strong safeguards and physical distancing," the guidance on DC Health's coronavirus website reads.

D.C. has been dealing with a surge of coronavirus cases, averaging more than 100 cases of coronavirus a day for three days straight as of Friday. Health officials reported more than 200 cases of the virus in D.C. on Wednesday, the highest single-day count since May.

Greene spoke Saturday at the Million MAGA March and rally in Freedom Plaza. The demonstration was held by several right-wing groups who support Donald Trump's legal challenges in the 2020 election, and believe the election was stolen through election fraud. There is no proof of these claims, however.

I work out everyday in a CrossFit gym that is open.



With people.



Gyms are small businesses that have been devastated by the government mandated shut downs.



In DC, NOTHING is open bc of Democrat tyrannical control.



So here’s my hotel room workout.



We must FULLY reopen! pic.twitter.com/oDsgGyhRvx — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) November 14, 2020

Greene, who has espoused unfounded QAnon conspiracy theories, won a vacant seat in northwest Georgia in the November 3 election.

Trump has called Greene a “future Republican star.”

Greene also attacked mask wearing in a tweet Friday, calling them "oppressive."

At the Million MAGA March Saturday, only about 1 in 4 people in attendance wore masks, despite a D.C. mandate to wear them to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Our first session of New Member Orientation covered COVID in Congress.



Masks, masks, masks....



I proudly told my freshman class that masks are oppressive.



In GA, we work out, shop, go to restaurants, go to work, and school without masks.



My body, my choice.#FreeYourFace — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) November 13, 2020

On Freedom Plaza, a crowd of thousands listened to speakers, including Greene, often chanting "Stop the Steal."

In an unprecedented statement Thursday, Department of Homeland Security officials responsible for voting integrity nation-wide refuted the president's false claims of voter fraud, calling the election "the most secure in American history."