Pro-Trump demonstrations draw crowds to Freedom Plaza Saturday

Organizers say they're unsure how many people could show up to the events planned for Saturday.

WASHINGTON — Freedom Plaza was mostly empty early Saturday morning.

By mid-day, that could change.

Scores of President Donald Trump's supporters are expected to arrive at the downtown D.C. plaza.

"I'm sure that it will be a big crowd but I have no idea what to expect on numbers," said Kylie Jane Kremer, an organizer of one demonstration and executive director of Women for America First.

According to her, Saturday's demonstrators contest the results of the presidential election, believing votes were improperly counted.

"We the people are not going to allow our legal votes that are cast to be disenfranchised by an illegal ballot," she said.

Election officials in battleground states across the country have widely disputed the claim of widespread voter fraud.

In Georgia, the state legislature and the governorship are both controlled by Republicans. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger--also a Republican--said his office continues to investigate every allegation of voter fraud it receives, but they're finding little evidence to support it.

"At the end of the day there's just, we don't see widespread voter fraud," he said. "But we will investigate every case we hear."

Arizona's Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich said something similar about his state in an appearance on Fox Business Channel.

"If indeed there was some great conspiracy, it apparently didn't work," he said.

Despite that, President Trump's camp has now filed multiple lawsuits challenging the results of the election.

So far, none appear likely to change the outcome.

Update from Freedom Plaza:



Still minimal crowds—though the sound system’s up now.



March isn’t expected to start for another few hours.@wusa9 pic.twitter.com/EzEaVKHjtV — Zach Merchant (@ZachMerchantTV) November 14, 2020

When asked if she would accept the results of the election if the courts rejected Trump's legal challenges, Kremer said yes.

"We respect the rule of law, we play by the rules, we follow the constitution and if the states do what they should do and uphold the law, then I would have no objection to that," she said. "I don't think any of our supporters would as well."

The March for Trump and other demonstrations are expected to start at noon.