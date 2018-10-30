WASHINGTON -- A graduate student in the nation's capital set out to raise $500 for the victims of a shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue. Now he's increased the goal to $1 million.

Shay Khatiri's fundraiser had raised nearly $545,000 as of Monday morning. The Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies student says the funds will go directly to the Tree of Life congregation, where a gunman killed 11 people on Saturday.

On Monday night, two days after the shooting, over $780,000 had been raised.

On the page, Khatiri says he immigrated from Iran four years ago.

"What makes America great, and what makes me love my Country is its people. United we stand! Thank you all for your contributions," the page reads.

On Sunday night, Khatiri asked people to continue to share the page on social media. The GoFundMe can be found here.

