SILVER SPRING, MD -- Robert Bowers, the man authorities say is the Pittsburgh synagogue shooter, made specific threats on the social network Gab attacking a Silver Spring non-profit.

The Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society, or HIAS, is a humanitarian group that assists refugees. One of Bowers' posts stated, "HIAS likes to bring invaders in that kill our people. I can't sit by and watch my people get slaughtered. Screw your optics, I'm going in."

RELATED: DC rabbi shares message to Jewish community after Pittsburgh shooting

“It absolutely could have been any of us, and then hearing not too long after that that HIAS was invoked by this killer, we're still processing that,” HIAS Senior Vice President of Public Affairs Melanie Nezer said. "Now, we're struggling to process this all, I think. Things have changed. But, we're only now coming to terms with processing the loss."

Bowers is accused of shooting and killing 11 people Saturday morning. He is expected to appear in federal court Monday.

HIAS issued a statement Saturday in response to the shooting:

RAW: "It absolutely could have been any of us, and then hearing not too long after that that HIAS was invoked by this killer, we're still processing that."



Melanie Nezer of @HIASrefugees tells me what the Md.-based aid group does and their reaction to the Pittsburgh attack. pic.twitter.com/NY7B81rmOT — Paul Gessler (@PaulGessler) October 29, 2018

"There are no words to express how devastated we are by the events in Pittsburgh this morning. This loss is our loss, and our thoughts are with Tree of Life Congregation, our local partner Jewish Family and Community Services (JFCS) of Pittsburgh, the city of Pittsburgh and all those affected by this senseless act of violence. As we try to process this horrifying tragedy, we pray that the American Jewish community and the country can find healing."

On its website, HIAS says it is "guided by our Jewish values," assisting refugees directly in the U.S., Austria, Chad, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Greece, Israel, Kenya, Panama, Uganda, Ukraine, and Venezuala.

"We've been getting so many calls from media and the public. 'Who are you? What do you do?' We're the people who meets them at the airport. We're the people who make sure they get a ride to their house,” Nezer said. "What you won't see is any lessening of our resolve. There's no question, there's nobody saying, 'Oh, maybe we need to stop.' I think what we're saying is, 'Now more than ever, we need to stand up for the dignity of all people."

HIAS is headquartered in Silver Spring, Md. with an office in New York City.

© 2018 WUSA